SBC And CLC Join Forces With Leading Climate Event To Drive Action

The Sustainable Business Council (SBC) and the Climate Leaders Coalition (CLC) have joined forces with the Environmental Defence Society (EDS) to take the 2021 Climate Change and Business Conference – Now to Net Zero, to a new level.

The focus of this year’s conference is on the concrete action business is taking to accelerate the pathway to net zero by 2050. It will be held in Auckland on 13 and 14 October, 2021.

CEO of EDS Gary Taylor says, “We are delighted that SBC and CLC, which represent over 150 business leaders and influencers, have partnered with us. We are at an historic moment for the role of business in climate action. The combined leadership and expertise of the three partners will make this event even more relevant than ever before to ensure we make urgent progress from now to net zero.”

“2021 is a defining year for climate action and that’s why we came on board with this event,” says Mike Burrell, SBC’s Executive Director.

“The world is counting down to the 2030 targets and accelerating towards net zero by 2050. By October, the New Zealand government will be near completion of its response to the Climate Change Commission’s final recommendations, and COP26 will be just around the corner.

“We need to shift gears now if we are to get to net zero. With over 100 New Zealand and international presenters and panellists, the Climate Change and Business Conference provides business leaders with an exciting platform for demonstrating the leadership and innovative thinking that will be required to meet the zero carbon goal,” he says.

“Business has a central role to play in decarbonising Aotearoa,” says Mike Bennetts, CE of Z Energy and CLC’s Convenor.

“This conference will highlight the practical opportunities for business in transitioning to a zero-carbon economy. It’s an opportunity to connect and network with peers, for thought leadership, to showcase innovation and business investment, for collaboration, and importantly to ask the hard questions about whether what’s currently being done is sufficient,” he says.

The conference will be headlined by business and government leaders, with delegates from business, central and local government, NGOs, key sector umbrella groups, change makers, policy influencers, local and central government representatives, research and development leaders, media commentators, academics, and scientists.

The annual conference is New Zealand’s leading and longest-running climate change and business event.

The Ministry for the Environment is continuing its longstanding role as Foundation Sponsor for the conference. Westpac New Zealand has also joined as a Foundation Sponsor, building on the organisation’s support as Platinum Sponsor in previous years.

