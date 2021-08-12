SAE Welcomes The Public This Saturday

Press Release – SAE Auckland

SAE Auckland will be opening its doors to welcome the wider public to its Parnell-based campus thisSaturday 14 August between 10am-2pm. This is an important event for people of any age, interested in attaining a career in the Music, Audio or Film industry. Visitors will be given an opportunity to meet staff and explore the campus and professional facilities.

A visit to SAE Open Day will include a full tour of all SAE’s studio facilities, including the newly revamped recording studios and state-of-the-art film studio. SAE lecturers and campus staff will be leading the tours and providing short presentations on the available courses, potential careers in the industry, and showcasing the achievements of SAE alumni.

Simply turn up any time between 10am and 2pm to join one of the campus tours. A coffee cart and ice cream truck will also be onsite offering refreshments.

SAE Auckland Campus Director Dr Suzette Major believes that SAE’s tight-knit community of students and staff creates a truly unique learning environment for students. She states that “SAE Open Days are an opportunity to gain insight into student life”.

SAE Creative Media Institute is the leading provider in creative media education, offering internationally recognised degrees and diplomas in three specialist disciplines: Music, Audio and Screen production. All courses are led by industry professionals and creative practitioners.

For more information about SAE Auckland’s open day, visit our Facebook Event page.

