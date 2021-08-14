on Road Closed Due To Fire – Great North Road, Grey Lynn

Comments Off on Road Closed Due To Fire – Great North Road, Grey Lynn

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are currently responding to a fire at a residential property on Great North Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Police were called to the scene between Northland Street and Coleridge Street around 5:45pm.

One person is reported to have serious injuries.

Police are assisting with traffic management and diversions are being put in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url