on Record 48,611 Daily Vaccine Doses; No Community Cases; Eight Cases Of COVID-19, One Historical Case In MIQ

Ministry of Health

COVID-19 vaccine update

More than 2.34 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date (to 11.59pm on 11 August).

Of these, 1.47 million are first doses and 865,000 are second doses.

Nearly 130,000 Māori have received their first vaccination. Of these, more than 80,000 have also had their second vaccination.

More than 87,000 doses have been administered to Pacific people. Of these, more than 54,000 have also received their second vaccination.

Yesterday, 48,611 vaccine doses were administered, the biggest daily total to date. That number was made up of 31,804 first doses and 16,807 second doses.

COVID-19 cases update

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today.

There are 8 new cases of COVID-19 to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, and in addition there is 1 historical case, since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered, with the number of active cases in New Zealand at 43.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 117 historical cases, out of a total of 739 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is five.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,557.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 5 August* Malaysia Singapore Day 5 / contact of multiple cases Auckland 9 August India Qatar Day 1/routine Auckland 9 August Japan Direct Flight Day 1/routine Auckland 9 August Japan Direct Flight Day 1/routine Auckland 9 August United Kingdom Singapore Day 1/routine Rotorua

*There are four members of this family all with the same details.

There is one historical case to report today who arrived on the 9th of August from Serbia via United Arab Emirates. This was confirmed during a routine day 12 test and they are currently in a quarantine facility in Christchurch.

Rio De La Plata update

, it has now been confirmed that 73 people went onboard the vessel between Wednesday 4 August to Saturday 7 August, one more than previously reported. This additional person has now been tested and returned a negative result.

All workers at the Port of Tauranga, who were associated in some way to the Rio De La Plata container ship, have now returned at least one negative test.

Additional testing has been required for a number of port workers, of which, all are negative apart from three still pending. One of these three pending results is from a port worker who worked for longer than previously thought, that person is also being tested again.

Wastewater testing has been carried out in Tauranga and Mt Maunganui. Two 24-hour composite samples were collected on Monday 9 August to Tuesday 10 August. Both samples did not detect the COVID-19 virus. Additional samples were collected on 11 August, with results expected tomorrow.

Mattina update

The Mattina container ship remains in quarantine in Bluff.

As of Thursday morning, 13 of the original 21 mariners remain on board the vessel.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,542,575.

Yesterday, 7,259 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,057.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,913,625 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 321,644,246 and users have created 12,649,588 manual diary entries.

There have been 455,048 scans in the past 24 hours to midday yesterday.

