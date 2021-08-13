Comments Off on Q+A With Jack Tame – Sunday 15 August

This Sunday on Q+A

The four-step plan to re-open fortress New Zealand is out; do we have our priorities right and can we still keep Covid-19 under control if it gets back into the community?

Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall and National Party Spokesperson for Covid-19 Response Chris Bishop explain their approaches.

Dr Sue Crengle – a GP and public health physician – gives us her take on the pandemic response and its changing focus.

Sydney’s Delta Disaster is examined by 1News Australia Correspondent Andrew Macfarlane.

And our panel is Auckland Councillor Efeso Collins and NZME Head of Business Fran O’Sullivan.

Q+A With Jack Tame – 9am, Sunday, TVNZ 1

