Premium Clean Debunks 10 Common House Cleaning Myths

There are several misconceptions when it comes to home cleaning. These cleaning practices handed down from generation to generation may not be effective as they were back then. Some of them are cleaning hacks you picked up from social media that actually don’t work.

Premium Clean, a trusted cleaning company in Auckland is here to sort out your cleaning dilemmas and clarify the confusion about these myths. Take note some of them may have come from the past when the cleaning tools were less advanced than what we have today.

“Cleaning myths are just that, myths. The problem with myths is they have a way of spreading. And people with lack of discernment are more gullible to believing they are true. In following these myths, it is up to the people to weed out what works and what does not,” says the managing director of Premium Clean.

Myth #1. Feather dusters as dust busters

Not true. This common cleaning product found in many households is useless. “Although it is a trusted cleaning tool by many, don’t trust it to remove dust. All the feather duster does is spread the dust around and not remove it.” explains Premium Clean MD.

Instead of the conventional feather duster, ostrich feather dusters are better. It has an electric charge that catches the dust and prevents it from dispersing around the room. Or better yet, use a damp cloth or a microfiber duster.

Myth #2. Cucumber peel can repel ants

Not true. While cucumber is effective in banishing the unpleasant odour inside your house, it will not keep the ants away. The best way to prevent the ants from invading your home is by giving it a thorough house cleaning. Clean up all food-related mess and keep the food containers sealed. Also, try sealing any cracks and gaps in your walls to prevent infestation.

Myth #3. Bleach is an all-around cleaner

Not true. Bleach is not an all-around cleaner. While it is effective in disinfecting and preventing the spread of bacteria, it won’t work on grease-covered surfaces and in keeping away the moulds. But it can work on whitening your clothes though.

Myth #4. Washing clothes in cold water are the best

Not true. You should consult the wash tags when washing your clothes. The temperature instruction on your laundry is there for a reason, make sure to follow them. While it is more energy-efficient to wash in cold water, certain types of stain and dirt can only be removed with hot water.

Myth #5. Use newspapers to give your windows a streak-free shine

You may have grown up watching your mom clean the windows with newspapers. Back then, they were made from thicker materials and worked. However, that is no longer possible today as modern newspapers are flimsier and can integrate quicker, leaving more mess than you intended it to be. Get a microfiber cloth instead. It will work wonders.

These are just some of the most common myths about house cleaning. If you are still following these myths, it may not be as effective as the right cleaning techniques and products.

For this reason it is best to learn more about these misconceptions before trying them. Trust a cleaning company like Premium Clean to use modern cleaning products and methods in cleaning different areas of your house.

