Police renews public appeal for missing Auckland woman

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police renewing public appeal in search for missing Auckland woman

Detective Sergeant Rob Hunkin, Counties Manukau Police:

Police are releasing new information as part of a renewed public appeal into

the disappearance of Auckland woman Leonie Emery.

Leonie was reported missing to Police in February 2019, but was last seen by

her family in January 2018.

She would have been 26 years old when she was last seen by her family.

Given the long period of time since Leonie has been missing and lack of

contact, Police and Leonie’s family have grave concerns for her welfare.

Police have been investigating her disappearance since she was reported

missing and further enquiries have now sighted Leonie in Ngāruawāhia on 26

January 2018. We did not previously have this sighting or information so it

is extremely relevant to our investigation.

We believe she travelled to Ngaruawahia on 12 January 2018. We are very

interested in finding out how she travelled there and her movements during

the 12 to 26 January 2018.

We are also very keen to hear from anyone who saw Leonie in the Ngāruawāhia

area or knows anything about her disappearance. It may have been that she has left Ngāruawāhia so we are also hoping anyone who has any information on

Leonie’s whereabouts will get in touch with us urgently.

Police are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding

Leonie’s disappearance and this is still being treated as a missing persons

case.

Leonie moved around regularly which is why her family did not immediately

have concerns for her safety.

Police have carried out significant enquiries into Leonie’s disappearance

and we are determined to find out what has happened to her and provide her

family with some form of closure.

Anyone with information can report this via 105 quoting file number

190222/9022 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url