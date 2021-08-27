Police remain pleased with overall Alert Level 4 compliance

Press Release – New Zealand Police

The vast majority of New Zealanders are complying with the restrictions that are in place and doing the right thing.

Police continue to be highly visible in our communities and on our roads engaging with people, educating them on the restrictions and taking enforcement action where necessary.

Reassurance visits to essential services, responding to 105 calls and online notifications, and maintaining a high visibility presence has been an important part of our work over this period.

I want to acknowledge all our staff, both out and about in the community and those playing critical support roles, for their huge effort and outstanding commitment to keeping the community safe over the past 10 days.

I am proud of the way our staff have conducted themselves, and used our education and encouragement-first approach, to ensure the community is safe and feels safe.”

Compliance data update

Activity from the country include Nelson Police issuing infringement notices to two people following reports from local doctors regarding distressing letters received since New Zealand went into Alert Level 4. While the letters themselves do not appear to constitute a criminal offence, the contents of the letters have been extremely distressing for the recipients, and further complaints are being investigated which are likely to result in more infringement notices.

Auckland Police have also served a warning notice to a manager of a city gym yesterday where a number of people had set up make-shift accommodation and were training during Alert Level 4.

Checkpoints in Northland District continue to operate, and a number of vehicles were again turned around yesterday but we are overall happy with the level of compliance seen from drivers. Some of the more creative excuses provided by drivers included the delivery of an off-road vehicle, some rare goose eggs, and puppy food.

A 21-year-old man who was stopped at a SH 1 checkpoint also appeared in the Whangārei District Court yesterday charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of an offensive weapon and breaching the Health Act 1956, after his vehicle was searched at the checkpoint.

Police have received a total of 10,239 105-online breach notifications. 6196 were about a gathering, 3075 were about a business, and 968 were about a person.

In addition to the online breach notifications, a total of 6614 Covid-19 related calls were made to the 105-phone line. The majority (4665) of calls were requests for information, and 1949 were to report perceived Covid-19 breaches.

The number of reports and calls demonstrates the community is engaged and playing their part.

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, 79 people have been charged with a total of 85 offences nationwide as at 5pm yesterday (26 August 2021). These arrests are primarily the result of protest activity in the first few days of Alert Level 4, and other intentional behaviour in breach of the restrictions.

Of the 85 charges filed, 56 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 16 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 11 for Health Act Breaches, and two for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 250 formal warnings were issued (to 248 people).

91 of the formal warnings were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 93 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 63 for Health Act Breaches, and three for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

From 19 August 2021, Police began issuing infringements for COVID-19 related breaches.

As at 5pm on 26 August 2021, Police have issued 1213 infringements nationwide – the majority for people undertaking non-essential movement outside their home. The breakdown of these offences is as follows:

Person failed to remain at current home / residence – 1110

Person failed to wear a face covering on premises – 35

Person failed to comply with applicable physical distancing rule – 44

Obstruct/Hinder Medical Officer of Health or Person Assisting Med Officer/Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19) – 11

Person failed to wear a face covering on public transport – 2

Person in control of premises failed to close as required – 2

Person in control of workplace failed to display QR code – 5

Person organised a gathering in an outdoor place – 4

The table below shows the number of infringements issued by Police as at 5pm 26 August, broken down by the 12 police districts.

The majority of these infringements were issued for people undertaking non-essential movement outside their home.

We note that Canterbury District – with the highest population of our 12 districts and the highest number of online breach reports (1369, out of a total of 6883) – has also dealt with a number of small-scale protests and people located outside of their home/current residence for non-essential purposes, in breach of the Alert Level 4 restrictions.

District

Infringement notices issued, as at 5pm 26/8

Auckland City

55

Waitematā

131

Counties Manukau

107

Northland

98

Waikato

148

Bay of Plenty

111

Central

33

Eastern

63

Wellington

104

Tasman

34

Canterbury

246

Southern

83

TOTAL

1213

Police continue to encourage everyone to abide by the restrictions for the safety of everyone in the community.

Further information can be found at covid19.govt.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url