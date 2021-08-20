Comments Off on Police release images of clothing in appeal to find answers into baby girl’s death

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police:

Police investigating after a baby girl was found dead at a recycling facility

in Onehunga are appealing to the public to help identify clothing that could

help us find her mother.



A post-mortem carried out earlier this week confirmed it was baby girl who

was born at full term and despite our appeals to the public, we have received

limited information to help us identify her or her mum.

Now, Police are releasing images of items of clothing located in a blue

plastic bag that was found during our scene examination.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says the baby may have been in the blue bag,

which also included several items of baby, children’s and adult clothing.

The clothing includes a child’s beanie, a distinctive pink child’s

sweater and pink t-shirt, women’s belts and two women’s tops and a

sequined skirt that appears to have been cut up.

There were also two baby onesies with colourful prints on them located in the

area, which may have also come out of the bag.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says while detectives can’t fully determine

whether the clothing is definitely linked to the mother of this baby, anyone

who recognises the items is urged to contact Police immediately.

“We are asking that if this clothing is known to you or you recognise who

this clothing belongs to please contact us. This information will greatly

help us with our enquiries,” he says.

“Not only do we want to identify the baby girl’s mother to ensure her

welfare and get her the medical assistance and support she needs, but we also

want to get some answers for the sake of this little girl.

“She has no name and no one to mourn and bury her. The sooner Police can

identify her mother, the sooner this baby girl can be treated with the

respect she deserves and laid to rest.”

Anyone with information can contact 105 quoting file number 210816/2825 or

Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Some images are attached to this release but a number of additional images

can be accessed via this dropbox link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zsMaJ9isTa-bJNogaDhI17RcbuwsxVmz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url