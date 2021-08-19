Police pleased with compliance under Alert Level 4

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster:

Police across the country are pleased with how well New Zealanders are

responding to the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions currently in place.

Reporting data and observations from our staff yesterday and overnight shows

that the vast majority of people know what the rules are and are sticking to

them.

Since online breach reporting began at midnight on 17 August to 5pm

yesterday, Police received 684 Online Breach Notifications in total. About a

third of those were from the Tāmaki Makaurau area.

Of those reports, 322 were about a gathering, 320 about a business and 42

about an individual.

In the same period Police have carried out over 2,500 tasks relating to Alert

Level 4 restrictions, including reassurance visits to essential facilities,

patrols, and checks following reports about people, businesses and gatherings

potentially in breach.

Police will assess every notification received and follow up where required.

We thank those who have been in contact to make a report or pass on their

concerns about potential breach activity.

Police will be taking an education-first approach around the new requirement

to wear a face covering at essential services such as supermarkets and

pharmacies. This means encouraging people to do the right thing for

themselves, their loved ones and their community. However, enforcement action

will be taken where necessary for the safety of everyone.

We want to ensure people understand that all New Zealanders have a role to

play in keeping each other safe, especially given the serious danger of the

Delta variant.

Repeated breaches or refusal to comply with Police will result in

enforcement, either through infringement notices, or arrests and court action

if necessary.

This is not the first time we have faced tough COVID-19 restrictions, but

thanks to the cooperation of the vast majority of New Zealanders since the

beginning of the pandemic last year, the time we’ve spent under strict

restriction has been limited.

People should know what the rules are by now, and why it is so important to

follow them, particularly when it comes to unlawful gatherings and repeated

breaches of restrictions. Those in breach put the safety of all New

Zealanders at risk, and they can expect that Police will act early and

quickly to enforce compliance.

Following a protest in Auckland yesterday, two men, aged 49 and 36, were due

to appear in Auckland District Court today, each facing two charges under the

COVID-19 Public Health Response Act 2020, and one charge under the Search and

Surveillance Act 2021.

A 52-year-old woman also arrested is due to appear in Auckland District Court

on 25 August facing one charge under the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act

2020, and one charge under the Search and Surveillance Act 2021.

Of the four people arrested during protest activity in Tauranga yesterday,

three were issued with formal warnings.

A 56-year-old woman is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on 23 August

facing one charge under the Health Act 1956.

Police reiterate that so far we have seen the overwhelming majority of people

doing the right thing, staying at home and keeping themselves, their whānau

and communities safe by doing so.

Where, however, people engage in activity that endangers public safety during

this outbreak, Police will respond quickly and decisively to prevent any risk

to our communities.

