Police patrolling West Auckland area after flooding
Inspector Mark Fergus, Waitematā Police
Police will be actively patrolling the areas affected by last night’s
flooding in West Auckland this evening and overnight.
Police have been working with Auckland Emergency Management, who are leading
the response, as well as other agencies to help those affected by the weather
event.
We have assisted some people to leave their properties and want to reassure
those people and the wider community that we will maintaining highly visible
patrols throughout the night and coming days.
Anyone who feels unsafe or whose property is in danger should call 111.
Those who have been required to evacuate, or who need additional support or
further information, can contact Auckland Emergency Management on 0800 22 22
00.
