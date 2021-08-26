Comments Off on Police appeal for sightings of missing Bombay teen

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are appealing to the public to help find Kylie White, who went missing from her Bombay home yesterday.

The 18-year-old was last seen at her home about 6pm yesterday, and her family reported her missing when she couldn’t be located shortly afterwards.

Police are making a number of enquiries and believe she may have received a lift into Pukekohe and was dropped off at the Z station where she has walked off, stating she intended to head to Auckland.

Kylie has Aspergers and learning difficulties and Police and her family have concerns for her welfare. They want to ensure she is safe.

She is described as about 165cm tall, with shoulder length reddish brown hair and was last seen wearing a turquoise green jumper with dark blue track pants. She was wearing socks but no shoes.

Anyone who may have seen her in the Bombay, Pukekohe or wider Auckland area is urged to call Police immediately.

If you see her please call 111.

Anyone with information to help us find her can also contact 105 quoting file number 210825/8462.

