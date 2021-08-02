Paakiwaha Promo Monday 2nd August 2021

Press Release – Paakiwaha

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Manukau City Councilor and son of an overstayer Alf Filipaina kicks off the show with his whakaaro of the Dawn Raids apology.

Tauranga kaumatua Hauta Palmer joins Dale to talk about the life of Dr Kihi Ngatai (QSM) who died over the weekend.

Dave “Buttabean” Letele tunes in to discuss the opening of his new community kitchen for whānau struggling with poverty and obesity.

Hone Harawira gives his whakaaro on the Dawn Raids apology.

And Stacey Morrison talks about her win at the Matariki Awards.

We end the show with Adam Gifford on politics and Ken Laben giving a wrap up on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

‘Kia Kaha ki te kōrero Māori’

