Outline Of Auckland Vaccination Centres Open Thursday

Press Release – Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

18 August

“Almost all of our General Practices (59 out of 60) and all of our community pharmacies that are delivering COVID-19 vaccinations across metro Auckland will reopen tomorrow, Thursday 19 August. These sites will continue with their vaccination appointments in a safe and efficient manner and observe all of the requirements of the COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown.

“We will also be reopening some of our community vaccination centres tomorrow. The sites reopening will be operating at a reduced capacity so that we can ensure appropriate health and safety measures are in place, including social distancing provisions. We will also be providing further protective equipment and additional surface protection and cleaning.

“The sites that are reopening tomorrow include Manurewa, Otara, Henderson and Westgate. Our other centres will be reopening in a phased approach. Details of all vaccination sites across metro Auckland can be found at immunisation.northernregion.health.nz.

“We are sending texts and emails to advise people who will need to reschedule their appointments. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience and will be doing our best to rebook people as quickly as possible.

“The priority across all of our sites during this lockdown period is to ensure that staff and public are vaccinated safely. Vaccination is a critical part of the fight against COVID-19 and we encourage anyone who is booked into these sites to please turn up for their appointments unless they receive a text or email.

“If you are feeling unwell or have any symptoms, or if you have been to one of the locations of interest linked to the COVID-19 cases, please stay at home and isolate. If you are attending an appointment, please wear a mask, ensure you’re social distancing, and follow any sanitation requirements.”

