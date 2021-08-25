Ōtāhuhu homicide: update and name release

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are continuing their investigation after a man was shot and killed at his Ōtāhuhu home on Sunday night.

Police have been making a number of extensive enquiries and have been speaking to several people, including the man’s family, following the fatal shooting at the Princes Street East property.

Police are providing support to his family through Victim Support at this time and are now in a position to release his name.

He was 75-year-old Peter Lindsay Rasmussen.

A post-mortem has been completed and a scene examination is ongoing at the address.

Police have also been conducting enquiries and speaking to neighbours and other residents in the wider Ōtāhuhu area with the appropriate PPE gear during Alert Level 4.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry says Police are still trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding Peter’s death and are working hard to identify the person or persons responsible, and hold them to account.

“This is a case of an elderly man being killed at his own home. We are doing everything we can to find out who is responsible but we are also appealing to the public to provide us with valuable information.

“We believe there are people out there who may have seen or heard something suspicious in the area that may be able to help our enquiries and to give Peter’s family some answers,” he says.

Anyone who has any cellphone or dash camera footage from Princes Street East or along the Southern Motorway from Mt Wellington to Ōtāhuhu or in the wider Ōtāhuhu and Manukau area from 6am to 10pm on Sunday is urged to upload this footage to https://operationtag.nzpolice.org/(link is external)

Information can also be provided to 105 quoting file number 210822/9740, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau Police

