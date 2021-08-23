Ōtāhuhu death – update

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau

Police:

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man at

a property in Ōtāhuhu last night.

Police have been making a number of enquiries since the man, aged in his 70s,

died at the scene.

A scene guard has been at the Princes Street East property overnight and a

scene examination is expected to continue today.

A post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

Police are still working to establish exactly what happened and anyone who

may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area is urged to contact

Police on 105 quoting file number 210822/9740.

The victim’s family are assisting Police with enquiries to establish the

circumstances around what happened.

“At this stage we are working hard to piece together the facts as we know

it so far.”

“We are also providing support to the victim’s family.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A further update will be provided once it becomes available. This is unlikely

to be today.

