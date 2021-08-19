NZ Paralympic Team takes home comforts to Tokyo

Press Release – Kellogg New Zealand

AUCKLAND, August 19; Kellogg New Zealand and Paralympics New Zealand have teamed up to ensure Para athletes can start their day with a taste of home during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

For the health, wellbeing, and safety of their Para athletes, Paralympics New Zealand has engaged with Kellogg to provide a range of breakfast cereal and snack options to be enjoyed during the Paralympic Games, taking place in Tokyo from 24 August – 5 September.

The 29 Paralympians and Para athletes are incredibly excited to be heading to the Paralympic Games after COVID-19 postponed the event in 2020. Many of the Para athletes have not competed out of New Zealand for a few years, and they’re looking forward to getting to Tokyo and competing at their best.

Heidi Wilde, Funding and Partnership Manager at Paralympics New Zealand, says they are grateful to partner with Kellogg to provide Para athletes with the comforts of home:

“It’s always good to have familiar food from home. For our Para athletes, it’s important to have a healthy start to their day.

“With all the COVID-19 restrictions and precautions at this Paralympic Games, it is so helpful for the Para athletes to have supplies available within the New Zealand Paralympic Team apartments.”

Kellogg has supplied more than 900 breakfast meals and a range of pre-event and snack options for the 65 individuals heading to Tokyo, including Para athletes and support staff.

Tamara Howe, General Manager at Kellogg New Zealand, says the brand is proud to be supporting the NZ Paralympic Team.

“It’s an honor to help kick start the day in a positive way for all of those representing New Zealand on the world stage. We wish them the best and are excited to watch all the action unfold.”

Kellogg has provided several of their beloved cereals, including Special K®, Sultana Bran®, and Just Right®.

Show your support for the NZ Paralympic Team as they go for gold in Japan by tuning in to the live coverage across TVNZ.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url