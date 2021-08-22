Number Of New Zealanders Fully Vaccinated Passes 1 Million

Press Release – New Zealand Government

The COVID-19 vaccination programme has reached its most significant milestone to date, with more than 1 million people now fully vaccinated, says Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins.

“Following a record day for the programme on Friday of 56,843 doses administered and a record weekend day yesterday with more than 50,000 doses delivered, today we’re celebrating another record: one million people in New Zealand fully vaccinated,” Chris Hipkins said.

“In confirming this figure, I particularly want to acknowledge the health workforce in New Zealand. They’ve stepped up across the country – and particularly in Auckland at our testing centres, vaccination clinics and hospitals – and are continuing to deliver incredible numbers which we can all be proud of.

“With 2.75 million doses administered so far and 1.5 million active bookings in the Book My Vaccine system, we remain on track to give everyone eligible in Aotearoa the opportunity to be vaccinated by the end of the year.

“Yesterday, around 36,500 people received their first vaccination, and more than 15,600 had their second vaccination.

“On Friday, we also created a new priority group for essential workers, and since then more than 1,400 essential workers have had their first vaccination.

“Thanks to everyone who has either had the vaccine or has made a booking to get vaccinated.

“Your response means we’ve been able to open other age bands for vaccinations earlier than planned to keep the momentum going.

“Reaching this 1 million milestone is also due to the hard work of our district health boards and primary care providers, who have continued to add to our capacity to vaccinate people each week, as well as the number of sites where people can be vaccinated.

“Figures from yesterday show there are now more than 500 general practices and pharmacies administering the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the country, with more coming on stream.

“By getting vaccinated, people are protecting themselves, their whānau and playing their part in protecting New Zealand.

“Thank you.”

