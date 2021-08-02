Northland Block Offers Lifestyle Plus Income

Press Release – Bayleys Realty Group



1936 Pukehuia Road

The opportunity to enjoy the freedom of country living while earning a return from the land is captured in a Dargaville property. 1936 Pukehuia Road, Arapohue is being marketed for sale by auction on September 1 through Bayleys’ Dargaville salesperson Catherine Stewart.

The 33ha Arapohue property is located less than 15 minutes east of Dargaville township in the rapidly growing mid-Northland area. It offers the ability to combine a town job or the flexibility of working remotely, with enough title area to generate a reasonable return from the land investment.

“We are seeing a great deal of interest throughout Northland, given its proximity to Auckland and the appeal of being able to get more for your money than if you were in Auckland itself. The region is vibrant right now, and interest in these sorts of properties is strong,” she says.

The existing owners have significantly improved the property’s features in their three years of ownership, having revamped the farm and house water supply, cut down trees to allow more light and better views, and re-fenced most of the 24 paddocks.

“The hard work here has been done, and the land itself has been leased to a neighbouring drystock farmer, who has looked after it as good farmers do, making regular fertiliser applications and keeping the land weed free.”

Regular grazing on the easy to rolling country has ensured a high-quality pasture mix is maintained throughout, and the property brings sufficient scale to graze dairy weaners, or a small mob of steers for fattening.

The block’s infrastructure includes yards for cattle and two large sheds, in addition to the three-bay garage. The water system has been completely upgraded by the existing owners, with supply coming from one of three dams, and boosted by full roof supply to two main water tanks.

One of the existing owners, Louie Aan De Brugh said he and his partner had enjoyed the lifestyle elements the property affords, including the commanding views that extend to the north-west over the Maunganui River.

Louie and his partner also focused on eliminating the multitude of possums and other pests over the past three years, reflected in the healthy native tree numbers around the property, and the growing population of wood pigeons, tui and white eyes.

The home includes two lounges, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and study, providing an ideal family residence with the addition of a three-bay garage all within an established garden.

An expansive covered deck area provides ideal indoor-outdoor flow and the ability to capitalise on the winterless North’s balmy temperatures throughout the year.

“We spent a lot of time knocking the place into shape, and it presents itself very well now, not only the land but the house itself is in good order, it’s been a great place to live.”

Catherine Stewart says the property will hold broad appeal thanks in part to the ability to lease out what amounts to a reasonable land area, and all the hard re-development work has been completed by the existing owners.

“Given the level of interest in land throughout Northland we expect to see offers coming in north of $900,000.”

