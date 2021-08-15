Northern Motorway down to one lane following crash
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Northern Motorway down to one lane following crash, Rosedale, Auckland – Auckland City
14 August
The Northern Motorway is down to one lane, following a multiple vehicle crash
at Rosedale, Auckland.
Police were notified of the crash, between the Greville Road on ramp and
Upper Harbour Highway off ramp around 8pm.
Traffic travelling southbound is reported to be heavy and motorists are asked
to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
One person is reported to be seriously injured, and indications are there
have been minor to moderate injuries sustained by four others.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.
