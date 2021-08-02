on No Community Cases; 4 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Comments Off on No Community Cases; 4 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today.

There are four new cases of COVID-19 to report in recent returnees, in managed isolation facilities since yesterday’s update.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 37.

A previously reported case from 19 July has now been reclassified as historical and has been added to the historical cases tally.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 110 historical cases, out of a total of 704 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,521.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 23 July United Kingdom Qatar Day 8 / contact of a case Auckland 26 July United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Day 6 / contact of a case Christchurch 28 July Full travel history to be determined Qatar Day 3 /routine Auckland 31 July United Arab Emirates Direct Day 0 / routine Auckland

Full travel history for case 4 in yesterday’s release has now been determined. The case travelled from Indonesia on 30 July, via Qatar and Australia.

Returnees from Australia

Quarantine Free Travel with Australia has been suspended since 23 July but since then there have been a number of managed return flights, which ended on Friday.

As a result of Queensland’s decision over the weekend to enter a three-day lockdown in parts of the state, we’re contacting all travellers who’ve returned since last Monday, asking them to check locations of interest on the

Queensland Health website.

If people have returned on one of those managed return flights since last Monday, and have been at a location of interest at the relevant time, they should immediately isolate at home or appropriate accommodation and call Healthline on

0800 358 5453

for advice on testing.

Anyone else who has returned from Queensland since last Monday should remain vigilant, monitor any possible symptoms and ring Healthline and immediately isolate if any symptoms appear.

It’s also important to

continue

to monitor the Queensland Health website for any updates on locations of interest.

Contact tracing teams have identified 4,884 people who’ve travelled back from Queensland since last Monday and have made contact with 4,681 people, using details from Nau Mai Râ, to provide them with this advice.

Contract tracing staff have also identified 2,999 people who returned on managed flights from Victoria between 25 and 30 July and have been required under a section 70 notice to isolate until a negative day 3 test.

Of those 1,113 have so far returned a negative test; 1669 tests are due within the next couple of days; the remainder are currently being assessed for follow-up.

Vaccination roll-out update

More than 1.94 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date (to 11.59pm on 1 August).

Of these, 1.2 million are first doses and more than 740,000 are second doses.

Almost 109,000 Māori have received their first vaccination. Of these, around 70,300 have also had their second vaccinations.

Almost 75,000 doses have been administered to Pacific peoples. Of these, around 48,000 have also received their second doses.

Yesterday (1 August) more than 17,700 first doses were given, and more than 4,600 second doses were given, bringing yesterday’s total doses administered to almost 22,400.

From today, we are including vaccination updates regularly in our statements.

Mattina update

The Mattina remains in quarantine at a secure berth in Bluff.

As of Monday morning, 14 of the original 21 mariners remain on board the vessel.

Four mariners from the vessel, who tested negative for COVID-19, remain in a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

One of the two mariners currently in Southland Hospital is now well enough to be discharged from hospital today but requires ongoing medical care for an unrelated condition.

Plans are under way to safely transfer him to Southern DHB arranged accommodation, where his health can continue to be monitored and treated.

The Captain, who has tested COVID-19 negative, remains in Southern DHB arranged accommodation in Southland.

Plans are also under way to transport one mariner, who is currently aboard the Mattina, to a managed isolation facility in Christchurch. This mariner has serological evidence of a historical COVID-19 infection. He was originally required to remain on board to maintain the basic functions of the vessel. However, the decision has been made that he can now disembark for quarantine at an MIQ.

Transportation from the ship to quarantine for this mariner will be carried out using all Infection, Prevention and Control procedures including the use of appropriate PPE.

Every possible public health precaution is being taken to care for the mariners in a way that provides the health care they need, and keeps health workers, port workers and the community safe.

Viking Bay update

The Viking Bay remains in quarantine at a secure berth at Queens Wharf in Wellington.

The vessel has received a deep clean and all 20 crew members are now back on board.

The vessel is expected to leave Wellington this afternoon.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,487,568.

Yesterday, 3,284 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 6,560.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,909,269 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 316,244,932 and users have created 12,399,361 manual diary entries.

There have been 501,249 scans in the past 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url