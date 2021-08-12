Nature’s Fresh Brings Recyclable Cardboard Bread Tags To Kiwi Shelves

Press Release – Goodman Fielder

Recyclable cardboard bread tags will start being used on Nature’s Fresh bread loaves from this Saturday 14 August.

Nature’s Fresh is beginning to transition away from plastic tags – phasing in new recyclable cardboard bread tags one day a week from 14 August, on all Nature’s Fresh loaves from its Auckland Bakery. The progressive rollout will then move through its network of bakeries across New Zealand, all initially one day a week, with the intention of moving to exclusive use of recyclable cardboard bread tags at every bakery and every day, within the next few months.

Kicking off this initiative is a huge milestone for the brand, says Jesper Poulsen, Head of Baking Marketing at Goodman Fielder.

“We’re extremely excited to be improving the environmental sustainability of our packaging,” Poulsen continues. “Our research shows that Kiwi bread lovers are also supportive, with 76% viewing the change to recyclable cardboard bread tags as a positive move*.”

As one of the country’s most popular bread brands, Nature’s Fresh has the opportunity to remove up to 15 million plastic bread tags from landfill each year. The cardboard bread tags on Nature’s Fresh loaves will be fully recyclable**, and made from 100% recycled content, but don’t compromise on durability – in fact, they are considerably less prone to the dreaded ‘snapping’ that can occur with plastic bread tags.

The switch from plastic to recyclable cardboard tags on Nature’s Fresh loaves comes off the back of Goodman Fielder’s recently launched corporate sustainability goals, which include other commitments like switching its fleet of 110 sales force vehicles to hybrid models by the end of 2022, reducing fuel consumption of the fleet by 41%, and in July this year moved to 100% renewable electricity at all of its Goodman Fielder operated Bakeries.

Nature’s Fresh is also a proud supporter of the Soft Plastics Recycling Scheme, which aims to come up with ways to turn soft plastics into useful products, such as fence posts. Nature’s Fresh trucks are currently used to collect the soft plastics collected by the Soft Plastics Recycling Scheme from Christchurch before transporting it back to Auckland to be processed, to help solve the problem of getting soft plastics from the South Island to the processing facility in Auckland.

Bernard Duignan, Goodman Fielder NZ CEO, commented: “Our products are the cornerstones of millions of Kiwi pantries, and we are committed to using that reach as a force for good. Commencing the rollout of recyclable cardboard bread tags on our Nature’s Fresh loaves is an important milestone for Goodman Fielder, and is the start of our rollout across all brands which will see a total of over 100 million plastic tags annually removed from circulation.

* The sample was n=1000 New Zealanders. Conducted by One Picture in July 2021.

**Due to their small size, the best way to ensure the new recyclable cardboard bread tags are properly processed by our NZ recycling system is to collect them in an envelope before depositing with general paper/cardboard recycling.

Editors Notes:

Consumers can expect to see recyclable cardboard bread tags beginning to appear on other Goodman Fielder bread brands including Molenberg, Vogel’s and Freya’s loaf ranges from 4th September 2021, from selected Goodman Fielder bakeries.

Due to the complexity of the project and the volume of bread produced, the recycled cardboard bread tags are being phased in over time. Consumers will start seeing them on shelves from Saturday 14 August, and the company is working to fully phase out plastic tags across all Goodman Fielder bread brands, within the next few months.

Nature’s Fresh is a proud supporter of the soft plastic recycling programme. You can find out more about the programme at recyclewithnaturesfresh.co.nz

About Nature’s Fresh

Nature’s Fresh has been a favourite in Kiwi shopping baskets for generations, with a range of delicious, fresh loaves, rolls and wraps.

About Goodman Fielder

Goodman Fielder is a leading New Zealand food company employing more than 1,800 people across the country. It manufactures, packages, distributes, markets and sells a wide range of quality baked, dairy and grocery products.

Goodman Fielder has some of the country’s most loved and trusted household brands including Meadow Fresh, Molenberg, Puhoi Valley, Edmonds, Freya’s, Nature’s Fresh and Irvines.

For more information about Goodman Fielder visit: https://goodmanfielder.co.nz/

