More Than $5 Million Available For Sport, Play And Active Recreation In Auckland

Despite the latest COVID-19 situation,applications are now open for the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund, with more than $5 million available in Auckland over the next twelve months for community-based programmes and projects engaging children and young people at most risk of missing out or being less active.

The fund is managed and distributed on Sport NZ’s behalf in Tāmaki Makaurau by Aktive, with support from partners CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere. There is a distinct assessment process for Kaupapa Māori organisations.

Jennah Wootten, Chief Executive, Aktive says “The purpose of the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund is to provide quality, accessible play, active recreation and sport experiences for our tamariki and rangatahi. We want to create a life-long love of being active and are particularly focused on seeing this money reach young people who are inactive, face barriers such as cost, travel and exclusion, and would otherwise not be exposed to such activities. Many of these barriers will be heightened with the latest COVID-19 outbreak.”

Ms Wootten adds: “Given the size of Auckland, its incredible diversity, and the funds available, we are pleased to work alongside our partners CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere, and value their knowledge and understanding of their local communities. Together we are all committed to ensuring these funds are reaching the communities it is intended to.

“We are also delighted to have, Jenny Gill, former Foundation North Chief Executive, Chair the advisory panels in Auckland, overseeing decision-making across the region to ensure consistency with the national criteria.”

Tū Manawa applications from within Auckland are welcomed from

Monday 23 August 2021, with applications for the Regional Fund closing Monday 27 September 2021 and the Local Fund closing Monday 4 October 2021. Funding is available for both new and existing programmes and projects and will be provided for up to 12 months. The activation fund helps cover programme or service delivery costs such as venue or equipment hire, transport, officials and delivery staff wages.

Applications in Auckland are allocated as follows:

CLM Community Sport is responsible for projects delivered in Counties Manukau (excluding Howick – Pakuranga)

Harbour Sport is responsible for projects delivered in North Harbour

Sport Auckland is responsible for projects delivered in central Auckland and the Howick community

Sport Waitākere is responsible for projects delivered in West

Aktive is responsible for projects delivered in more than one of the above regions. For more information visit: https://aktive.org.nz/tu-manawa-active-aotearoa/

2020/21 Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa funding in Auckland saw 315 organisations receive $4,940,017 in funding. This supported a range of projects including Te Pou Herenga Waka Ama Club, Circabilty, The Synergy Projects Trust, Adventure Specialties Trust and Hearts & Minds NZ Inc

