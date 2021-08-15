on More Than 43,000 Daily Vaccine Doses; No Community Cases

Press Release – Ministry of Health

More than 43,000 daily vaccine doses; no community cases; 4 cases of COVID-19 and 2 historical cases in managed isolation facilities in two days

COVID-19 vaccine update

More than 2.48 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date (to 11.59pm on 14 August).

Of these, 1.57 million are first doses and 910,731 are second doses.

More than 137,000 Māori have received their first vaccination. Of these, more than 92,000 have also had their second vaccinations.

More than 92,000 doses have been administered to Pacific people. Of these, more than 57,000 have also received their second doses.

Yesterday (14 August) a total of 43,348 vaccine doses were administered, including 30,099 first doses and 13,249 second doses.

COVID-19 cases update

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today.

There are four new cases of COVID-19 and two historical cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, since the Ministry’s last update on Friday.

Ten previously reported cases have recovered since Friday’s update. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 39.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 119 historical cases, out of a total of 745 cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is five.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,563. A previously reported case has been reclassified as ‘not a case’ and has been removed from the total number of confirmed cases.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 10 August* Australia Direct Day 3 / routine Auckland 10 August* Australia Direct Day 3 / routine Auckland 11 August United Kingdom Qatar/ Australia Day 1 / routine Auckland 12 August Hungary via Germany UAE/ Malaysia Day 0 / routine Auckland

*These two cases are in the same travel bubble.

The travel history has been confirmed for the border case reported in Friday’s statement. The traveller’s origin was Malaysia.

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 4 August* India Qatar/ Australia Day 1 / routine Auckland 10 August* Japan Direct Day 0 / routine Auckland

*Both of these cases were under investigation, leading to a delay in reporting.

Mattina update

The Mattina container ship remains in quarantine in Bluff.

There have been no significant changes since the update on Wednesday.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,558,680.

Yesterday, 4,577 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,005.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,915,258 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 323,477,355 and users have created 12,727,895 manual diary entries.

There have been 1,262,555 scans in the past 48 hours to midday yesterday.

