Missing Person – Aloi MAGELE – Clendon Park – Counties Manukau

Aloe MAGELE has gone missing from his home in Clendon Park at about 9 p.m on

the 13th of August.

We have concerns for Aloe as he is suffering a number of health issues

including dementia and a stroke which affects his ability to walk. Aloe is

Pacific Island aged 65 years, when last seen he was wearing a blue and white

cheque jacket, black trousers and white shoes.

It is believed that Aloi has no phone or money on him.

