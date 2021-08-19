Comments Off on Mayor Goff Thanks Outgoing Ports Of Auckland Board Chair

Mayor Phil Goff has thanked the outgoing Ports of Auckland Board Chair Bill Osborne for his contribution to the port and to Auckland.

Mr Osborne announced his retirement earlier today, effective at the end of September.

“I acknowledge Mr Osborne’s professionalism and commitment to his role as Ports of Auckland Chair since February 2021,” said Mayor Goff.

“He has led the POAL board through a challenging period for the company, which has included the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and its effects on the shipping industry.

“He has also played a key role in supporting the implementation of the recommendations of the independent Health and Safety Review, which is underway now and will ensure the port is a safe place for its employees. I wish him all the best for the future.”

