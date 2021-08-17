on Mayor Goff Backs Decision To Move To Level 4, Calls On Aucklanders To Follow Health Guidelines

Comments Off on Mayor Goff Backs Decision To Move To Level 4, Calls On Aucklanders To Follow Health Guidelines

Press Release – Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Mayor Phil Goff said the government has made the right decision in acting quickly and decisively to move to level four in response to the detection of a COVID-19 case in the community.

“The Australian experience with the Delta variant of COVID-19 shows that a soft response to an outbreak means that it can quickly get out of control,” he says.

“To get back to living normally and safely, minimising the risk of the virus spreading is essential.

“At this point, we don’t know how the positive case contracted COVID, which means other cases may already be out in the community. It’s wise to take a precautionary response.

“I absolutely understand the frustration that people will naturally feel in having their lives disrupted. This will be hard on people separated from their families and hard on people and businesses whose incomes will be affected.

“However, this is what we have to do. To successfully contain the spread of the virus everyone has to play their part and follow the rules. We have a collective responsibility to each other, and it is unacceptable for anyone out of selfish reasons to put themselves, their families and their communities at risk.

“Please ensure that you follow all health guidelines as we have learned to do in the past.

“Stay home except to access essential services and stay within your bubble. Wash your hands frequently, wear a face mask, use your QR code if you go out, exercise locally, maintain physical distancing and if you are ill, self-isolate and get tested.

“We have defeated this virus before, and we will do it again if we do what is necessary.

“Council public facilities such as libraries, leisure centres and pools, the museum, zoo, halls, playgrounds and public toilets will be closed.

“Auckland Transport will continue its core services for essential workers, but passengers need to socially distance and wear masks.

“Other essential services such as recycling and waste collection, maintaining water and other infrastructure will continue.

“However, most council workers outside of these categories will work from home.

“Council resources will be available to help our public health services and any other appropriate social services as required.

“Please stay calm. There is no need to panic buy. Supermarkets and other essential suppliers will remain open. Please be considerate and think of others,” Mayor Goff said.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url