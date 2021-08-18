Comments Off on Latest Covid-19 Lockdown Messages From NPDC

Press Release – New Plymouth District Council

Current situation

· We’ve beaten this before and we all know the drill – we need to be united against Covid-19.

· Stay home and stay safe during this 3 day Taranaki lockdown.

· We’ve been here before, we know how it works and we all need to be kind while sticking to the rules.

· A 58-year-old Auckland man who travelled to the Coromandel region on the weekend has tested positive with no known link to the border or managed isolation and quarantine, although the exact variant has yet to be confirmed.

· For all the latest updates check out Covid 19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz/

Fast facts on level 4

· It’s time to get back in our bubbles, stay home and save lives.

· Stay local, restrict travel, keep washing your hands with soap and remember the physical distancing rules.

· Our public venues are now closed, including all our libraries, pools, customer centres and the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery and Puke Ariki. Plus all other public spaces.

· Staff are working from home and are focused on delivering the core services that our district needs to get through this, like water, wastewater, general rubbish collection, roading and public information.

· We know our residents have lots of common sense, will read the rules and stick to them.

· Be kind and be tolerant, and let’s look out for each other.

NPDC External Relations Manager

