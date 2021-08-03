on Kiwis Should Be Frustrated With Labour’s Spending Priorities

The projects Labour is choosing to spend hard earned taxpayer money on speaks volumes around its priorities, National’s Finance spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

“Kiwis across the country dealing with potholes and unsafe roads, and Aucklanders sitting in deadlocked traffic, would’ve questioned the reasoning behind investing $785 million on a cycle bridge that will only benefit a small number of people.

“Those same Aucklanders stuck on the harbour bridge will be wondering why the Government is so obsessed with light rail that it would rather spend upwards of $15 billion on it than a much needed second harbour crossing.

“New Zealanders would’ve struggled to understand how the Mongrel Mob, an organised criminal group known for peddling drugs and violence throughout communities, was more deserving of $2.75 million than the ‘I Am Hope’ support group which provides free counselling for youth struggling with mental health issues.

“Our underappreciated nurses are sick of being side-lined while the Government funnels half a billion dollars into a health restructure and bureaucracy. They’ve had enough and they’re striking to show it.

“We’ve got 4000 children being raised in motels exposed to intimidation, violence, drug deals and gang involvement. The Government should be making it easier to build houses and making sure these families have access to safe and secure homes. Instead it’s bought one motel for $8 million.

“The consequences of this poor quality spending by Labour is higher taxes and more debt.

“New Zealanders deserve a Government that prioritises their health, safety and wellbeing.

“Labour has made its priorities very clear, and they involve funding the Mob over mental health support for young Kiwis.”

