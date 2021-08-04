Comments Off on Jon Toogood – Live And Intimate This Month!

Press Release – Much More Music

What is a Rock ‘n’ Roll lifer to do when Covid hits?

Return to his homeland for a select series of intimate shows.

Jon Toogood has selected a series of venues for an evening of songs and stories across the country this August. With acoustic guitar in hand, songs to sing and tales to tell – Jon invites you to join him for an up close and personal evening.

Jon’s August 20 at the Powerstation will see the iconic venue transform into an intimate cabaret seating. Tables of four can be booked to secure best in the house, allocated seating, or individual tickets can be purchased for general admission seating.

Paisley Stage, Napier Thursday 12th August – Doors 7 PM

Blue Smoke, Christchurch Saturday 14th August – Doors 8 PM

Playhouse, Nelson Sunday 15th August – Doors 7 PM

Meow, Wellington Wednesday 18th August – Doors 7 PM

Totara Street, Mt Maunganui Thursday 19th August – Doors 7 PM

Powerstation, Auckland Friday 20th August

Tickets are available through AAA Ticketing: bit.ly/3ltX7J9

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url