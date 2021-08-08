Happy Cow Milk Raises Over $500K

Press Release – Happy Cow Milk

Ethical and sustainable dairy company Happy Cow Milk reaches target of $500,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign: 24 hours left of the campaign to run.

With just 24 hours left to go on their second equity crowdfunding campaign, ethical and sustainable dairy company Happy Cow Milk have surpassed their target of $500,000, providing them with the funding they need to bring their innovative ‘milk factory in a box’ to market.

“We are so overwhelmed by the immense support and passion our crowd has shown us over the course of this epic campaign. We couldn’t be happier to welcome all 570 of you into the Happy Cow family,” founder Glen Herud says.

Glen is on a mission to revolutionise the dairy industry and has essentially redesigned the entire milk processing and distribution system with his ‘milk factory in a box’ so that anyone can economically farm, sell or buy Happy Cow Milk.

How does it work? It all starts with the Happy Cow smart internet-connected micro pasteuriser tanks. These are filled with milk, and then pasteurised in a hub (the famous ‘milk factory in a box’). From here, anyone can be a retailer of this milk, from schools, to workplaces, to grocery stores, to cafés, and even individuals performing home deliveries. What’s more, each stage of the supply chain is coordinated through Happy Cow software and hardware, creating a seamless distribution process from start to finish.

So far, the success of the Happy Cow business model has been upheld by their dedicated crowd; people who have stood by Glen’s vision for a more caring, kinder, fairer, dairy since the start.

In 2018, when Canterbury dairy farmer Glen Herud was ready to throw in the towel on his mission, his tight-knit community of supporters wouldn’t let him.

“The response was incredible. People all around the country asked me to keep going and offered to help. They gave their own money so that I could keep going and try again,” Glen says.

Due to such an overwhelming and unexpected response, Glen picked himself up and went straight back to the drawing board. In 2019, he launched an equity crowdfunding campaign to support the development of Happy Cow 2.0. Happy Cow Milk hit its $400,000 maximum target within eight hours of going public.

“Happy Cow Milk was built by a community of like-minded individuals who believe in doing dairy differently which is why it made sense to come back to these same individuals who have got us to where we are today,” Glen says.

Now that their crowd has rallied together once again and the target has been raised, Happy Cow is set to accelerate into the next phase of their journey. In October, their trial farmer Chris Falconer will begin selling his Happy Cow Milk in Te Kauwhata. In March next year, they will move into Auckland, then Hamilton. Happy Cow Milk plan to roll out to commercial farmers all over New Zealand, giving everyone the chance to enjoy their very own glass of Happy Cow Milk.

