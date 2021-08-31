Press Release – Auckland Council

Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown, says Mayor Goff

“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says.

“Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people.

“Rain levels in some parts of west Auckland have been unprecedented, with Kumeu receiving around 200mm of rain—much more in one day than would normally occur over the entire month of August. Further rain is still anticipated before this afternoon but hopefully not at the same level of intensity.

“Most families whose homes have been flooded have evacuated to stay with family and friends but Auckland Council has opened up a shelter at 6 Henderson Valley Road, and the Kumeu Rugby Club has made the clubrooms at 2 Alexandra Street available for locals seeking shelter.

“Some families will not be able to return home until repairs are carried out and assistance will be available through council for families needing hotel or motel accommodation.

“Some roads, including SH16, may be closed for some time and people are urged not to try to drive through flooded roadways.

“Every effort will be made by emergency services to provide assistance where needed and work will take place to restore access and power where these have been lost because of the severe weather conditions.

“The one upside—a silver lining to the dark clouds—is that Hunua lake levels have risen from 64 per cent to 72 per cent full and west Auckland storage dams are overflowing,” Mayor Goff said.

