Press Release – Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi

Eight outstanding artists revealed as 2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureates – and the inaugural A Moment in Time Award announced

The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi is thrilled to reveal their 2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate Award recipients. Eight artists have been identified as Aotearoa New Zealand’s most outstanding artists for 2021 – artists whose practise also has an impact in New Zealand. In addition, they reveal a brand new award recognising a significant moment in time for the arts landscape of Aotearoa.

2021 marks the 21st year of the Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate Awards, established to celebrate and empower New Zealand’s most outstanding practising artists across a diverse range of disciplines. Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists with a $25,000 untagged award.

This year the eight new artists will join an alumni of 105 Laureates already celebrated and empowered for being outstanding in their field, and for having the potential for an enduring career and lasting impact on Aotearoa New Zealand.

Past Laureates include Shane Cotton, Eleanor Catton, Whirimako Black, Don McGlashan, Taika Waititi, Lisa Reihana Bill Manhire and FAFSWAG – to name a few! All recipients can be viewed on our website.

Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Lead, Jo Blair says, “We couldn’t think of eight artists more suited to representing the great mana of our Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laurate Awards programme – particularly significant as we celebrate our 21st year of the Awards. We are incredibly proud of our legacy of backing the arts, and our Laureate programme truly embodies this.”

Following a rigorous selection process by an independent panel of experts during July 2021, this year eight new Laureates are welcomed.

2021 Arts Foundation Laureate Award Recipients

Nina Nawalowalo ONZM, Wellington – Theatre

2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Theresa Gattung Female Arts Practitioners Award

Shane Bosher, Auckland – Theatre

2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Burr/Tatham Trust Award

Brett Graham, Taranaki – Visual Arts

2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the My Art Visual Arts Award

Rangi Kipa, Taranaki – Ngā toi Māori

2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate

Maisey Rika, Whakatane – Music

2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Jillian Friedlander Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa Award

Vasanti Unka, Auckland – Illustration

2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Mallinson Rendel Illustrators Award

Harry Culy, Wellington – Photography

2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Marti Friedlander Photographic Award

Florian Habicht, Auckland – Film

2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Dame Gaylene Preston Award for Documentary Filmmakers

Introducing a brand new award: A Moment In Time Award He Momo

When the independent selection panel met in June this year to select eight Arts Foundation Laureates, one name kept coming up. However, the person in question didn’t fit the traditional artist criteria for Laureate selection. It fanned a flame that had been quietly burning within The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi whānau for some time now – the need to recognise influence and impact that belongs to particular time in New Zealand’s arts journey.

The Moment In Time Award He Momo has been established to recognise a change-maker who has had a significant impact on our arts and cultural landscape, in that year (or 12 months before it). This year, the award has been generously gifted by Bruce and Tina Qin.

The honour – which will include a $25,000 gift – will only be awarded in a year when such an individual or collective has had significant impact and moved the needle on New Zealand’s arts landscape – be it fuelling our identity, wellbeing or culture, here or further afield. The recipient doesn’t have to be artist themselves, just someone who’s mahi impacts the arts. The award won’t be gifted regularly; just when the moment truly calls for it.

Our inaugural recipient is Nigel Borell, Māori arts curator, the creative mind behind Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art – the landmark survey exhibition that marks a true moment in time for Aotearoa’s arts landscape.

