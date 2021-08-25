Press Release – Joint Press Release

Dads Encouraged to Share Best ‘Dad Joke’, Raise Awareness for Big Buddy

Classic Kiwi Dad Jokes will take centre stage in the lead up to this year’s Father’s Day, with Wellington Chocolate Factory teaming up with Big Buddy to raise funds and awareness for the organisation which supports thousands of New Zealand boys every year living without dads.

Centred around the classic ‘dad joke,’ the two organisations are asking dads (and their long-suffering families) to share their best dad joke and donate to Big Buddy. WCF will also donate $1 to Big Buddy with every Father’s Day Bundle purchased.

The collaboration was inspired by Matt Williams, General Manager of WCF, who loves a good dad joke. He believes with the country in Level 4 we could all do with some light relief while supporting a great cause.

“We all know that Father’s Day is the most important day of the year. With dads and their families in Lockdown, we think there’s going to be a lot of terrible dad jokes doing the rounds. Let’s share these with the rest of New Zealand and give these dads the creative platform they deserve while supporting the amazing work of Big Buddy, helping the hundreds of young boys without father figures in their lives,” says Matt Williams.

Big Buddy estimates there are 8,000 Kiwi boys without father figures in their lives. Paul Burns, CEO, says Covid-19 and Level 4 Lockdowns can be difficult for boys and their big buddies.

“Normally, our buddies spend time together in person every week – doing simple things like climbing trees, kicking a ball or a walk on the beach

“Obviously, that can’t happen at the moment, and while video contact and phone calls are great, our boys only get so much out of that. Not all of them can or want to talk on the phone or via video. Any help, awareness, and light relief we can bring to our buddies will be greatly received,” says Paul Burns.

If you have a dad joke to share, tag in both Wellington Chocolate Factory and Big Buddy in your posts to Instagram and Facebook. The best dad joke (as determined by Matt Williams at WCF) will win a Father’s Day Bundle.

You can donate to Big Buddy at https://www.bigbuddy.org.nz/giving/. WCF’s Father’s Day Bundle can be purchased here (please note the cutoff date for delivery in time for Father’s Day is 1 September 2021). Enter DADJOKE when purchasing to activate the donation to Big Buddy.

About Wellington Chocolate Factory

Nestled in the heart of Eva Street (Wellington’s most sought-after foodie laneway), Wellington Chocolate factory has been lovingly handcrafting New Zealand’s finest small-batch chocolate since 2013.

New Zealand’s original, organic, bean-to-bar chocolate producer offers ‘true to the bean’ flavours, with nothing added except what matters, allowing the taste and real character of its beans to shine. Great New Zealand Chocolate that’s organic, sustainable, and contributing to a better world – Wellington Chocolate Factory sources only the highest quality beans from ethical suppliers – supporting local farmers and ensuring fair trade; creating a better world, one bean at a time. Find out more at www.wcf.co.nz

About Big Buddy

Big Buddy is all about encouraging confidence and resilience in the lives of boys without a father around. To achieve this, we recruit good guys from the community to spend time with boys aged between 7 and 14 years. Everything we do is designed to better the lives of boys whose dads are absent, by giving them a trusted Big Buddy to spend time with and look up to.

The safety and happiness of our boys is paramount. Therefore our Big Buddy screening program is known to be the most discerning of any agency or club in New Zealand. Our team covers the greater Auckland region, Hamilton, Tauranga, and the Wellington region, with future plans to reach all the boys around NZ. We have a long waiting list of boys in the Wellington region especially, so are currently looking for more Big Buddies in this area. To sign up or find out more www.bigbuddy.org.nz/mentoring/become-a-mentor/

