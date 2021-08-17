COVID-19 & Vaccination Update

Press Release – Ministry of Health

Health officials are investigating 1 new case of COVID-19 in the community

COVID-19 case update

A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community early this afternoon and is now under investigation.

We will provide further updates once additional information comes to hand.

The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established.

The Auckland Regional Public Health unit is undertaking interviews with the case for contact tracing purposes. While we collect more specific information all New Zealanders are reminded of the basic public health measures of mask wearing and hand washing. In particular anyone in Auckland catching public transport this afternoon or who cannot socially distance in public spaces should wear a mask as a precaution.

Ministers will meet this afternoon once additional information is gathered to confirm a response. An update will be provided after that.

A hard and early response is the best tool to stamp out any potential spread and everyone in New Zealand is asked to stay calm, be kind and play their part while we gather more information on the potential case.

Daily update

There are no new cases to report from managed isolation at the border.

One previously reported case has recovered since yesterday’s update. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 43.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 121 historical cases, out of a total of 752 cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,570.

In yesterday’s update we were still waiting on the full travel history of two new border cases. We can now report that case one travelled from Russia via Singapore and case two travelled from the UK via the UAE.

COVID-19 vaccine update

More than 2.55 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date (to 11.59pm yesterday).

Of these, 1.61 million are first doses and 934,000 are second doses.

More than 140,000 Mâori have received their first vaccination. Of these, more than 86,000 have also had their second vaccinations.

More than 95,000 doses have been administered to Pacific peoples. Of these, around 59,000 have also received their second doses.

Yesterday 30,076 first doses were given, and 16,020 second doses were given, bringing yesterday’s total doses administered to 46,096.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,564,395.

Yesterday, 2,587 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,052.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

Please continue to get tested if you develop any symptoms and stay home from work if you’re feeling unwell.

We know testing in the community is the best way to ensure we detect COVID-19 in the community as soon as possible.

Thank you to everyone who has taken a test and helped New Zealand’s response to COVID-19.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,916,122 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 324,535,057 and users have created 12,778,247 manual diary entries.

There have been 524,585 scans in the past 24 hours to midday yesterday.

