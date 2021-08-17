COVID-19 Update: Transport In Auckland Under Alert Level 4

Press Release – Auckland Transport

The Government has announced that Auckland will be moving to Alert Level 4 at 11.59 tonight Tuesday, 17 August. At this stage the Level 4 lockdown for Auckland is for seven days.

The Government’s advice under Alert Level 4 is to stay home and travel only when absolutely necessary.

Public transport services will only be available for people working in essential services, for medical reasons, to access essential services including getting to the supermarket, pharmacy and COVID testing. Schools are closed, so school bus services will not operate.

You must wear a face covering on public transport.

For more information of where and when you are permitted to travel, or what is an essential service, go to: www.covid19.govt.nz

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff asks everyone to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

“Wearing a mask is required on public transport at all alert levels, and it is particularly important that everyone follows this rule now there are potentially cases of COVID-19 in the community,” he says.

“In addition, stay home except to access essential services and stay within your bubble. Track your movements with the NZ COVID Tracer app, maintain physical distancing and if you are ill, self-isolate and get tested.”

Public transport

In alignment with the Government’s policy, all public transport (bus, trains and ferries) will operate with strict health and safety requirements in place.

The government has advised that you must maintain physical distancing of two metres outside of your home, including on public transport. Per government advice, you must wear a face covering on public transport and anywhere you interact with others including when exercising.

When using public transport for essential travel please use the AT mobile app to check the capacity on services. When getting on and off a bus please use the rear door.

Face masks are on sale in vending machines at public transport facilities across Auckland. The masks are in 42 machines at bus and rail stations and ferry wharves.

Please use the QR codes on buses, trains and ferries and customers should tag on/off with their AT HOP card and we strongly recommend that you register your AT HOP card to help with contact tracing should it be required. This will also allow us to monitor passenger numbers and make fast adjustments to services if required due to changes in demand.

Be mindful that the Government’s advice continues to be that the best defence against COVID-19 is to limit our interactions with others.

Under Alert Level 4, Aucklanders must continue to stay home and within their household bubbles whenever they are not leaving for essential travel, work or exercising.

The best place to find the latest information about the COVID-19 situation in New Zealand is on the Government’s special COVID-19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz/

Auckland Transport’s COVID-19 page is at: https://at.govt.nz/COVID-19

For any general queries call us at 09 355 3553 – Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url