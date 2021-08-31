Council services at Alert Level 3

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

As announced by the Prime Minister yesterday, Marlborough along with the rest of New Zealand (with the exception of Auckland and Northland) will move to Alert Level 3 tomorrow, Wednesday 1 September.The change in alert level means some Council services can restart. However, many services remain closed including public toilets and playgrounds. For more information visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz

Parks, reserves and playgrounds

Parks and reserves are available for public use to get fresh air and exercise. Mowing and garden care will resume. Please avoid getting close to our staff and contractors who are working in their own bubbles. Maintain that two metre distance at all times. Playgrounds remain closed and park furniture like picnic tables and benches should not be touched or used.

The Wither Hills Farm Park tracks are open. Gates have been left open to reduce the need for walkers to touch hard surfaces. The Wither Hills Mountain Bike Park and the Victoria Domain mountain bike tracks remain closed under Alert Level 3. Biking can still take place on the easier bike trails outside the mountain bike park areas.

Rubbish and recycling

Although some rubbish and recycling facilities are open, you are encouraged to avoid using our waste facilities at this time.

Kerbside collection

Kerbside collections in Blenheim and Picton will continue as normal. To minimise the health risk of handling recyclables by our collection crews, and to reduce the potential for compromising physical distancing rules, these materials are being sent to landfill until further notice. Rolls of ten Council refuse bags are available for purchase from supermarkets.

Transfer stations

Transfer stations remain open but will only accept bagged waste. Every second drop-off bay will be closed to enable physical distancing. This means the emptying capacity is reduced by 50 per cent, so if you are using the transfer station please be patient. Our staff record vehicle registration details as part of contact tracing protocols.

Greenwaste and Resource Recovery Centre

Both remain open but access is controlled to ensure physical distancing.

Rural community recycling

The rural community recycling service and coin skips will continue to operate as normal.

Reuse Centre

The Reuse Centre in Blenheim is closed.

Bluegums Landfill

The Bluegums landfill is open as usual for existing commercial customers only.

Bus services

Bus services in Blenheim, Picton and Renwick will continue to operate and are free of charge. This protects bus drivers by limiting passenger interaction and removing the need to handle cash.

Passengers should scan the QR code displayed on the bus and wear a face covering while on the bus and at arrival and departure points. Where passengers are unable to scan the QR code they are asked to individually record details of each trip they make. Passengers should exercise physical distancing.

Council offices

Council receptions in Blenheim and Picton remain closed. You can contact us via email at: mdc@marlborough.govt.nz Include your contact details and one of the team will contact you. Or you can call Ph: 03 520 7400.

Council’s online services are operating as usual – many enquiries, applications, payments, submissions and other business can be carried out via Council’s the website at: www.marlborough.govt.nz

Meetings

Council and committee meetings will continue to be held remotely via Zoom under Alert Level 3. A recording and minutes will be available on the Council website following the meeting.

Libraries

Libraries in Blenheim and Picton remain closed. However, online services including access to ebooks, eaudiobooks, magazines and newspapers are still available. People who are not already library members can sign up for a digital only membership online, allowing them to access library e-resources for 12 months. For more information on our online library services go to: www.marlboroughlibraries.govt.nz

Maritime recreation

Under Alert Level 3 recreational power and sail boating is prohibited. Other water-based activities such as swimming, surfing, kayaking, canoeing, rowing, windsurfing and paddle boarding are allowed if you are already experienced and you stay close to shore. Staying overnight at a bach or holiday home is not permitted.

Public toilets

All public loos in Marlborough are closed. Some public toilets are open for essential workers only.

Dogs

Dogs should be kept on a lead during Alert Level 3 even in dog exercise areas where leads aren’t normally required. It’s important to remember that pets are part of your bubble too. The virus can settle on their fur like any other surface, so keep your dog two metres from others, and don’t pat other people’s dogs.

Noise control

If you are being disturbed by noise, please call Ph: 03 520 7400.

Building inspections

Building and construction site inspections can take place, but with appropriate safety measures in place, and avoiding close interaction. The Building Control Group is taking bookings for inspections; please call Ph: 03 520 7405.

For the most up-to-date information please follow the Government and Ministry of Health’s advice at: www.covid19.govt.nz

