Community Urged To Stay The Course To Help Stop Delta Variant In Its Tracks

Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan is urging Kapiti Coast residents to stick with the plan and to continue to play it safe following the Prime Minister’s announcement today that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary will move to Alert Level 3 from 11.59pm Tuesday 31 August.

“I know everyone is itching get back to normal but staying home a little bit longer will help flatten the curve and stop Delta in its tracks.

“We can beat this thing and the evidence to date shows that this lockdown is working but a cautious approach is still required.

“While the move to Alert Level 3 next week will give us a little more freedom, most public facilities and our Council offices and community facilities will remain closed, and restrictions on travel and personal movements and gatherings will remain.

“But for now let’s concentrate on what we need to do to get to Tuesday.

“Stay home and if you must go out please wear a mask, keep a safe distance from people you do not know while out and about, and if you are feeling sick stay home and call your doctor or Healthline about getting tested.

“If you are sick or can’t leave home to buy food or essential supplies, there are a range of options available,” says the Mayor.

“You can ask whānau, friends or neighbours to drop off goods and groceries for you, as long as it is contactless delivery. Delivery services and food banks are also operating in the district.”

“Being stuck in our bubbles is not where anyone wants to be, but we will get through this. One of the most important things we can do to avoid future lockdowns is to get vaccinated, I’ve had mine.

“If you’re 30 plus or a priority group you can now book an appointment for your vaccinations via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or over the phone on 0800 28 29 26.

“We’ve got this Kāpiti, hunker down for the weekend, connect with your loved ones, stay safe and be kind.”

