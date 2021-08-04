Church Leaders Encouraged To Tackle Rising Porn Use In Their Congregations

Press Release – Naked Truth Project

UK Charity, the Naked Truth Project, are tackling the damaging social and relational impact of pornography addiction within communities through releasing tickets at the weekend to an online international conference; P-Word, designed to equip churches and church leaders.

The event aims to resource church leaders to talk honestly about pornography use, its impact on communities and to provide those struggling with hope. P-Word conference is to be hosted on 28-30th September, with tickets now released and discounted for denominational church groups.

The specialised online gathering will host interactive talks over a 72-hour time zone period, involving a range of therapists, clinical experts and activists offering practical and pastoral responses to the increasing issue.

Lisa Taylor, a Counsellor in partner trauma and sex addiction, based in Whangarei, New Zealand will add to the raft of international speakers. These include a U.S based relational psychotherapist, Dr Jake Porter, and Dr Barbara Steffens, also a certified coach for partners of sex addicts.

Whangarei based Counsellor, Lisa Taylor said: “The porn tsunami has hit New Zealand’s shores. The Pornhub website announced a few years ago that our country ranked 13th for page views per capita on their website. 2017 research revealed that 67% of Kiwi teens have seen internet porn, and N.Z research from 2021 exposes a strong association between sex addiction, including porn addiction and domestic violence. Sadly, we know from international research that porn use is almost as common in the church as in secular society. This is a pivotal issue for Christians right now.”

Millennial UK Christian, Esther Bonsu and Joshua Luke Smith, British Christian rapper and poet, will contribute their personal stories and creativity to the P-Word conference, while a 19-year-old Tik Tok influencer from Canada, Katy Paterson, will talk on creating faith-based social media content for girls trying to combat addictions.

Ian Henderson, Founder and CEO of the Naked Truth Project says, “The P-Word conference will provide hope and help to churches and church leaders. The conference is a great opportunity for Christians of all denominations to be resourced to bring both a pastoral and missional response to all those struggling with the fall out of porn use. The users, the partners, the parents not just within congregations, but also in our wider communities, need churches to be equipped to talk about and tackle the issue of porn. When someone says we need help in our marriage because of a pornography addiction, the church can be the place they turn to. The P-Word conference is not only a resource for pornography users to access help from, but an opportunity for whole churches to access the tool kit they need to address all the Kingdom issues at stake from increased pornography use.”

Live international sessions from the conference will be recorded in different time zones, being available for a short period for catch up and then with paid access only.

About Naked Truth Project

The Naked Truth is the flagship initiative of a Christian charity Visible Ministries. The Naked Truth Project seeks to open eyes and free lives from the damaging impacts of porn.

The Naked Truth Project provides practical support for those struggling and seeking help for compulsive porn use. A team of expert therapists, counsellors and communicators have developed professional resources from school lessons, online recovery groups, conferences and books to inform, educate and equip people to talk about and tackle the damaging impact of pornography

Many of the Naked Truth’s education and recovery programmes are accessible to those of any or no faith. However, some activities and resources have been specifically created to enable churches to talk about and tackled the issue of pornography in their congregations and communities.

About Ian Henderson

Ian is the founder and CEO behind the Naked Truth Project, which aims to open eyes and free lives from the damaging impact of pornography. He has lived with his family in Manchester since 2001, leading an Eden youth community project addressing social challenges in a deprived area with the Message Trust. Ian joined the Trust’s leadership team as Executive Director.

In 2007 Ian’s father was arrested after indecent images of children were found on his work laptop. The family discovered Ian’s father had hidden decades of mainstream pornography use, before abusive material was later uncovered. These life-changing events led Ian to pioneer facilitated online support groups in 2014 for clients struggling with addiction, giving them anonymous accessibility to counselling. Education and awareness raising projects were launched as Naked Truth’s team grew, and many clients report positive change as a result of taking part.

Naked Truth Project is now a team of 43 people, based in the U.K, U.S and New Zealand. As a gifted communicator, Ian speaks regularly about the need for increased education over the damage of pornography, at national and international conferences.

About Lisa Taylor

Lisa Taylor, M-Couns, CCPS, is a partner-trauma and sex-addiction counsellor living in New Zealand. She serves on the board of Christian Sex Addiction Specialists International (C-SASI) and Sex Addiction Specialists Aotearoa (SASA.) Lisa runs an online community blog for wives of sex addicts at beyondbetrayal.community. Alongside her counselling, Lisa recently wrapped up her Masters degree research at the University of Auckland on the prevalence of domestic violence in the lives of partners of sex addicts. Most of her client work is conducted online through the UK-based counselling and coaching agency, Naked Truth Project, which serves men and women around the world looking to get free from pornography and sexual addiction or heal from betrayal trauma

