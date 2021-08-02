Christian Radio Launches In Wellington

Press Release – Rhema Broadcasting Group

Christian Radio station, Life FM is now available on 98.1 FM in Wellington, New Zealand.

Life FM, a listener supported Christian radio station, has expanded into the nation’s capital, on 98.1 FM, with overwhelming support from Wellington locals.

Operated by Rhema Media, a not for profit Christian media organisation, Life FM broadcasts on 37 frequencies across the country from Kaitaia to Invercargill, playing a mix of pop, rock and urban music from New Zealand and around the globe.

Life FM Content Director, Luke Weston says the turn out for live events from ‘Percy’ the Life FM caravan exceeded expectations this week, with over 360 people attending the launch celebration event on the evening of Friday 30th July, with Christian artists The Sations and Te Rautini playing at Old St Paul’s Church.

“LifeFM is centred around faith, music and culture. Its energy, authenticity and laughs makes it a popular alternative to mainstream channels. At our live events, we have consistently heard stories of how listeners’ family dynamics are changing for the better after listening to Life FM’s family friendly, positive, and uplifting content.”

Life FM was first launched in 1997, but it’s origins date back to 1961, with the founder of Rhema Media, Richard Berry having a “God given” vision to establish a Christian radio station in New Zealand. Rhema was officially opened in 1978, by then Prime Minister, Robert Muldoon.

Today Life FM has 120,276* listeners, and expects an extra 11,000 with its Wellington reach. Rhema Media Head of Marketing and Development, Chris Price points out that with the onset of digital technology, the reach is becoming global.

“We know we have people who support Life FM from far flung places like Norway and Germany, having come across it online or while visiting New Zealand. The relationship and companionship radio provides is unique and still retains an impressive share of the media market.”

As a not for profit, Life FM is a listener supported radio station headquartered in Auckland with a team of 70 staff and 80 volunteers. The opportunity to expand into Wellington was identified in 2018 and supporters from the region and across the country responded to “The Key to the Capital Appeal” in October 2018 to raise the necessary funds, totalling $350,000”.

ABOUT RHEMA MEDIA

Rhema Media is a Christian media organisation for New Zealand with 85% of Rhema Media’s funding coming from generous supporters who donate to keep their stations going strong. Rhema Media’s purpose is to draw New Zealanders into an increasingly meaningful, personal relationship with Jesus Christ.www.rhemamedia.co.nz | www.lifefm.co.nz

