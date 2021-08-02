Cheer Gym Takes Home Medal Haul

Press Release – Cheer Dynamix

A Papakura-headquartered cheerleading gym has had a stellar start to its competition season.

All eight of Cheer Dynamix’s teams placed first in their divisions at Cheer Fest, the first competition of the season. Four of those teams were named overall level champions and a senior team was named grand champions of the event.

“We are so proud of all our athletes – their performances were outstanding,” Cheer Dynamix gym director and head coach Andrei Coman said.

“There were no cheer leading competitions held in New Zealand last year due to Covid-19 so it was fantastic to get back into real life competitions. For many of our older athletes, it has been over a year and a half since they stepped out on the competition floor.”

Held in Grey Lynn in early July, Cheer Fest saw athletes from around New Zealand attend. Between Cheer Dynamix’s three gyms – located in Auckland, Hamilton and Hawkes Bay – there were approximately 250 athletes competing, from ages 3-25.

“We’re now gearing up for Battle in the Bay which will be held in Tauranga this weekend,” Andrei said.

“We’ll be sending all eight of our teams again and we’re hoping we’ll come away with results like we achieved when Battle in the Bay was last held in 2019.”

All Cheer Dynamix teams came first in their Battle in the Bay categories in 2019 and were named overall grand champions in levels one, two and three, as well as overall grand champion for entire event. They also took home best pyramid, best choreography, and the most spirited club award.

Results from Cheer Fest:

Cheer Dynamix Lady Bugs (3-6 yrs) competing in the Tiny Novice Division – Division Champions

Cheer Dynamix Skittles (5-9 yrs) competing in the Mini Novice Division – Division Champions and Novice Overall Champions outscoring Youth Novice team (6-12yrs) and Junior Novice teams (7-14 yrs)

Cheer Dynamix Tiaras (5-9 yrs) competing in the Mini Level 1 Division – Division Champions

Cheer Dynamix Aces (6-12 yrs) competing in the Youth Level 1 Division – Division Champions

Cheer Dynamix Bombshells (7-14 yrs) competing in the Junior Level 1 Division – Division Champions and Level 1 Overall Champions

Cheer Dynamix Supremacy (7-14 yrs) competing in the Junior 2 Level 2 Division – Division Champions

Cheer Dynamix Queens (10-18 yrs) competing in the Senior All Girl Level 4 Division – Division Champions, Level 4 Overall Champions and Grand Champions (highest score of the entire competition)

Cheer Dynamix X5 (12+ yrs) competing in the Open Coed Level 5 Division – Division Champions and Level 5 Overall Champions

