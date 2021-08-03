Celebrating A Decade Of Depot

Press Release – SKYCITY

In the hospitality business, longevity is rare so it’s worth celebrating when a restaurant hits a milestone like 10 years, which Depot does this month.

Opened by Chef Al Brown as part of SkyCity’s Federal Street redevelopment on 10 August 2011, Depot Eatery and Oyster Bar has been an institution for Aucklanders and a destination for visitors from all over the world.

From the beginning Brown’s vision was to design and build a restaurant that invoked the same informal, straightforward, and honest conviviality that comes with true, genuine Kiwi hospitality.

“Depot has always been place to experience the very best of what New Zealand has to offer; it’s a warm and inviting space, where people from all walks of life can meet around humble tables, to eat, drink and share lively conversation, and raucous laughter,” says Brown.

Brown says Depot’s framework was inspired by his upbringing and childhood memories at the family bach.

“Worn wooden floors, character art, heavy and durable crockery and mismatched cutlery. Good wine served in tumblers, the food is fast, fresh and generous, celebrating what I experienced growing up in this amazing country,” says Brown.

Brown says the staff and their style of service have been key to Depot’s success.

“Depot is an extension of my personality. Hiring the right people has been imperative to its success and I could not be prouder of our Depot team, past and present.

“Depot’s 10th birthday celebrations have been focussed on the people – we’re using this as an opportunity to thank our wonderful suppliers, our incredible customers and long-time loyal supporters,” says Brown.

Brown will celebrate a decade of success by unveiling a new mural by graffiti artist Haser (Kairau Bradley) that champions the Depot story, its connection to Aotearoa and Brown’s own personal journey.

“We’ve created something really special here in Tāmaki Makaurau and in turn cemented ourselves within the community and wider hospitality industry. Ten years reflects a great deal of effort, passion and contribution from many people.”

