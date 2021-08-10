Canterbury Team Wins NZ National Wine Tasting Competition
The NZ National Wine Tasting Competition Final was a tightly contested race for the top score. With 8 wines and 40 questions, the top 5 slots rotated regularly with the Canterbury Team (Photo attached) of CP Lin, Ashley Stewart, Tony Dale and Michael Ormandy winning by 964 points or just one question. Our Bubble of 4 in the OPEN category came 2nd with team members Allister Mora, Silvia Rueckschnat, Dave Anderson and Robyn Lansdaal. In 3rd place were the Hawkes Bay team of Sue Fox-Warren, Yvonne Lorkin, Nick Stewart and Hannes Sohnge.
Celia Hay, chair of New Zealand Sommeliers and Wine Professionals Association comments.
“This is the first time that our association has run a wine tasting competition and we are delighted to see the interest around New Zealand which included 12 teams competing in Martinborough.
We are selecting wines from well-known regions that have recognisable styles so that people who regularly taste wine should have a reasonable chance to identify the wines that we pour. The wines are different at each competition.
These days we use a digital app to present the questions and the teams of 4 use a mobile phone to ‘tap’ their answers.
It’s fun and provides a unique environment to test wine knowledge. We will continue to offer the competition each year.
The New Zealand Sommeliers and Wine Professionals Association is a non-profit registered society supporting people working in wine and hospitality in New Zealand. It is a member of ASI Association of Sommeliers International who run regular competitions around the world.
White wines tasted
- Badenhorst ‘Secateurs’ Chenin Blanc 2020 – Swartland, South Africa
- Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc 2020, Marlborough, NZ
- Hospice de Colmar Riesling 2016 – Alsace, France
- Villa Maria Ihumātao Chardonnay 2018, Auckland, NZ
Red wines
- Dominique Piron, Fleurie 2019, Beaujolais, France
- Giesen Clayvin Syrah 2019, Marlborough, NZ
- Hans Herzog, Spirit of Marlborough 2015, NZ
- Peter Lehmann, The Barossan Shiraz, 2018, Barossa, Australia
1st Place: Canterbury
Ashley Stewart
CP Lin
Tony Dale
Michael Ormandy
2nd Place: Auckland OPEN
Robyn Lansdaal
Dave Anderson
Silvia Rueckschnat
Allister Mora
3rd Place: Hawkes Bay
Sue Fox-Warren
Yvonne Lorkin
Nick Stewart
Hannes Sohnge
