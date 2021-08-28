on BNZ Branch Opening Hours In COVID-19 Alert Level Three And Four

Press Release – BNZ

With Auckland and Northland remaining in COVID-19 Alert Level Four and the rest of Aotearoa New Zealand moving to COVID-19 Alert Level Three on Tuesday 31 August, the way BNZ branches and Partners Centres are operating has changed.

The following branches will be open on Tuesday 31 August, 10am – 2pm:

Auckland and Northland

Newmarket

Link Drive

Botany

Manukau

Pukekohe

New Lynn

Whāngarei

Central North Island

Cambridge

Frankton

Gisborne

Hastings

Levin

New Plymouth

Palmerston North – Terrace End

Rotorua

Tauranga – Cameron Road

Whakatane

Whanganui

Wellington and South Island:

Alexandra

Ashburton

Greymouth

Kilbirnie

Lower Hutt

Nelson

Papanui

Riccarton

Timaru

Waikanae

Wanaka

Willis Street

Further operating hours will be advised on Tuesday 31 August.

Opening hours are subject to change and customers should check the BNZ website or contact BNZ before they go to the branch.

There will be strict physical distancing measures in place and controlled entry in line with government guidelines, and all BNZ staff members will be wearing masks.

Customers are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and will be required to check in on the NZ COVID Tracer app.

To support physical distancing requirements and to help stop the spread of COVID-19, only the following limited services will be available in-branch:

Withdrawing or depositing cash for personal customers who can’t self-serve at a Smart ATM.

Setting up or changing your PIN.

Setting up Eftpos and Flexi Debit Visa cards.

Setting up mobile banking.

Customers are advised to not use our branches if:

They, or a member of their household, have been at a location of interest, or have been told by the Ministry of Health or Healthline to self-isolate

They are waiting on COVID-19 test results

They are feeling unwell or have any flu-like symptoms.

BNZ encourages customers to use digital or phone banking options instead of visiting a branch if possible. The contact centres are open and online, and the dedicated over 70s line remains available.

All Partners Centres will remain closed until COVID-19 Alert Level 1.

