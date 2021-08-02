on Auckland’s Newest Dining Hub Is Your Place To Eat This August

From 2 – 29 August 2021, Ormiston Town Centre is inviting foodies to come and celebrate Auckland’s newest eating hub with special offers, entertainment and giveaways from over 25 restaurants, bars and eateries, including the Insta-worthy Divine Patisserie, and American-inspired hotdog shop Good Dog Bad Dog.

The month long ‘August Eats’ promotion comes as Ormiston Town Centre’s post-opening food and beverage offering grows to include Good Dog Bad Dog, American-style BBQ Moo Moo Smokehouse and Grill, Spice Traders curry house, comfort food creators MELT Soul Food, Hong Kong yogurt drink outlet Hey! I Am Yogost, and artisan bakery Z Patisserie.

For those looking to connect and enjoy casual dining with a variety of culinary delights from around the world, The Eatery, a 400-seat shared space at Ormiston Town Centre will have a selection of special offers, entertainment, and giveaways throughout August – as well as a fun and whimsical selfie backdrop experience for young and old.

Facing out towards the north, The Eatery is a bright? and vibrant oasis with floor to ceiling windows and doors, and interiors that draw reference to Auckland’s dramatic geological history, following an abstract pathway under the Southern sky.

For those wanting to make a night of it, wind down after work or wine and dine with that special someone, the outdoor restaurants and bars in The Square –MOGLY , Moo Moo Smokehouse & Grill, MELT Soul Food , Journal Café and Bird on Wire – will make sure everyone is catered for in August.

Ormiston Town Centre Marketing Manager Monique Matthews says that Ormiston Town Centre is gaining recognition as a unique and authentic dining destination.

“We’ve had some great feedback from the Ormiston community and wider public about the hidden gems at Ormiston Town Centre, and with most of our food and beverage outlets now open, August felt like the right time to shout about it.

“We’re really excited to welcome our community back to trial some of the new and different offerings, and to encourage new visitors to come and find out what Ormiston is all about,” says Matthews.

Everyone that spends $30 with a food retailer at Ormiston Town Centre in the month of August will enter the draw to win a $200 gift card.

About Ormiston Town Centre:

Ormiston Town Centre is the vibrant heart of Ormiston, a new suburb in South-East Auckland.

Designed to offer an exceptional new social and lifestyle experience for a growing community, Ormiston Town Centre’s extensive retail, hospitality and entertainment offering includes over 25 restaurants, bars and eateries, supermarkets, department store, a cinema multiplex, gyms, a childcare facility and commercial office space.

www.ormistontown.co.nz

