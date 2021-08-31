on Aucklanders advised to drive with caution during essential journeys

Comments Off on Aucklanders advised to drive with caution during essential journeys

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Motorists are advised that SH16 through Kumeu remains closed due to flooding in the township between Matua Road and Riverhead Road.

While rain in the area has eased for now, the overnight storm surge has also caused flooding in a range of other locations though out west Auckland, and those who need to be on the roads are urged to drive with caution.

Waka Kotahi also has reports of fallen trees and slips across the wider network which pose a risk to road users.

Our essential maintenance crews are working as hard as they can but these slips and debris will take time to clean up and flood waters take time to subside.

Motorists are being encouraged to assess their need for essential travel and follow all updates and travel information via our Journey Planner or by following the Waka Kotahi Northland/ Auckland Twitter page.

The weather has also caused significant impact to bus services, while some ferry services have been cancelled.

Heavy rain warnings remain in place for Auckland and Northland which could further impact the network.

Those who need to travel should drive to the conditions and keep their speeds down, maintain a safe following distance and stay alert

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook Auckland: facebook.com/nztaakl

Facebook Northland: facebook.com/nztanorthland

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url