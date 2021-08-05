Comments Off on Auckland Cricket Invest In Talent And Pathways

An exciting journey begins this September with the Auckland Cricket Academy set to enhance the association’s talent pathways.



Auckland Cricket has committed significant investment with a newly created Head of Talent and Pathway overseeing the identification and development programme to support the ACES and HEARTS.

The Academy consists of three stages: Potential (Stage One), Promise (Stage Two) and Performance (Stage Three).

As an acknowledgement that cricket does not always follow linear development, the Academy moves away from traditional age brackets and aligns stages to an individual athlete’s development.

Chief Executive Iain Laxon said “Our Academy becomes the first stepping stone in that development pathway, providing the transition from talent identification to talent development.”

“Identifying, nurturing and developing our talent is a fundamental part of our High-Performance programme and we want to build a network that allows us to do that for the long term.”

“Our Head of Talent and Pathway will play a crucial role in ensuring that we maximise the expertise we have across our cricket network, and create systems that help develop our players and coaches to succeed at the highest level.”

“We are committed to investing in these areas to ensure that we have the right systems, processes and resourcing to help us consistently promote people into the BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS environments.”

Incoming Director of Performance and Talent Daniel Archer also stressed the importance of investing in talent and pathway systems.

“With the ambition of becoming the leading Major Association for developing domestic and international cricket talent, the Academy will support the growth and sustained performance of the ACES and HEARTS programmes whilst contributing to the continued success of our BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS on the international stage.”

Archer believes the talent programme is an opportunity to invest in both playing and coaching talent.

“This is a key period for Auckland Cricket and the opportunity presented to maximise our strong cricket community and region to identify and develop talent is exciting.

“We are looking forward to identifying and adding quality people to contribute to these key priorities.

Coach Development Manager Mitchell Hayde sees the Academy as not only a development opportunity for players but also for coaches coming through the system.

“The Academy will provide coaches valuable opportunities to challenge themselves in a different environment and to develop our next pool of talent”.

Applications are open for the Head of Talent and Pathway role, with the recruitment process to be completed by the end of August.

For detailed information about the Academy.

