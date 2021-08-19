Auckland City Mission Responds to Lockdown

Press Release – Auckland City Mission

As Tāmaki Makaurau went into Alert Level 4 lockdown, the Auckland City Mission – Te Tāpui Atawhai – responded to ensure we can continue providing services to Aucklanders in desperate need.

The Mission has kept its doors open for the last 101 years, and the doors remain open for this latest lockdown.

“The Mission is dedicated to ensure people who have the greatest need during this lockdown will have our support. While some of our services have changed to ensure we follow Level 4 protocols, all remain open,” says Missioner Helen Robinson. “It’s a great team effort and quite simply we could not do this without the generous support of Aucklanders.”

Food parcels for individuals and families who would not otherwise be able to feed their families during lockdown are available through calling 0800 223 663. Once a person’s needs are assessed they will be given a time to pick up the box of food from an appointed address.

The Mission is providing takeaway bags for people rough sleeping or vulnerably housed. Prepared for the Mission by Auckland Council, the meals are available to pick up daily from 23 Union Street between 10am and midday. This replaces the sit-down meals served at Haeata, the community dining room, as this is closed due to the Level 4 restrictions.

For people needing medical attention, the Mission’s Calder Health Centre team is available for phone and video consults, Monday to Friday 8.30 – 4.30. If people need a COVID-19 test, the team can also help with that as an outdoor testing centre has been set up. The team can be contacted on 09 303 9266.

The Mission’s residential programmes of James Liston Hostel, Te Whare Hīnātore and Avondale’s detox centre will remain open for current residents only at this stage.

Our teams will be on the streets every day during lockdown. Support for those in housing will be limited to essential and / or urgent visits during this time.

The construction of the Mission’s HomeGround building has been put on hold during Level 4 to adhere to protocols.

For people wishing to support the Mission, our Op Shops are closed during Level 4, and we can not accept donations of food or goods from the public. Those wishing to support can make a donation at aucklandcitymission.org.nz/donate.

“We truly are grateful for the support we receive – it certainly helps us keep providing services at such a challenging time,” says Helen.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url