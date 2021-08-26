Arrests made following arsons on North Shore
Police have arrested two men following an investigation into a series of
recent arsons on the North Shore.
Between 30th July and 18th August, there were a number of suspicious fires in
the Glenfield and Bayview areas.
These included vehicles allegedly being set alight and large plastic rubbish
bins being placed against vehicles and set alight.
As a result of enquiries carried out by North Shore CIB, search warrants were
carried out at two addresses on the North Shore and two males were arrested.
The men, aged 35 and 36, have both been charged with Arson and are due to
appear in the North Shore District Court today.
