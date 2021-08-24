Comments Off on Arrest made in Panmure homicide investigation

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson, Auckland City CIB:

Police have arrested a man as the homicide investigation continues into the

death of a male in Panmure last night.

At around 7.30pm yesterday, Police received reports of an altercation outside

an address on Tripoli Road, Panmure.

Police arrived shortly afterwards and located a man in a critical condition

with stab wounds.

CPR was immediately provided however the victim died at the scene.

A homicide investigation was launched and a scene examination commenced

yesterday evening, with a scene guard in place overnight.

A male who was present at the scene when our officers arrived was arrested

and taken into custody.

A 48-year-old man, who was known to the victim, has been charged with common

assault and was scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court this

morning.

Police enquiries are ongoing and we cannot rule out further charges being

laid.

Police will remain present at the scene today carrying out further enquiries.

A Post Mortem will take place later today and Police won’t be in a position

to confirm the identity of the victim until formal identification has been

completed and family have been notified.

